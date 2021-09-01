New Lucifer Images Reveal First Look At Animated Special

The final season of Lucifer is upon us, and there are already plenty of surprises emerging ahead of its debut on Netflix next week. New images provided by the streaming platform shows off the previously teased animated episode, with Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) returning to their animated origins.

Loosely based on characters from Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman published by DC Comics in the 80s and 90s, Lucifer originally premiered on Fox in 2016 and ran for three seasons before its cancellation. Netflix subsequently picked up the show in 2019, delivering a further four installments in the process. As previously reported, the series was originally intended to conclude at the climax of its fifth outing but was renewed for a sixth and final (for real this time, apparently) run of 10 episodes last year.

The upcoming episode, “Yabba Dabba Do Me,” is animated by the team that worked on Harley Quinn, including supervising producer Jennifer Coyle. We got a glimpse of the animation in motion in the season 6 trailer released last month. The few seconds of footage seen in the trailer show Lucifer and Chloe’s surprise at their transformation, along with sound effects and bodily contortions reminiscent of classic Looney Tunes cartoons.

Fans can expect to find out what happens after Lucifer bests his fellow angels to inherit God’s powers in the series’ conclusion when it premieres on Netflix next week, September 10th.