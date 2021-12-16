New ‘Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series’ set to join Netflix in 2022

Netflix users are set to get even more Pokémon content next month as the second part of Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series is set to join the streaming service in late January.

What is dubbed as the 24th season of the iconic anime series, Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series first debuted on Netflix on Sep. 10, but now a second part will be dropping, bringing a ton of new episodes for fans to binge through.

Upon its initial release, 12 episodes of the series were added to the streaming service with more episodes being added quarterly. This could be a similar release format when part two is added on Jan. 21, but nothing concrete has been announced as yet.

Before Pokémon Master Journeys was released via Netflix last September, previous to that, Pokémon Journeys launched on Netflix in June 2020 after first airing in Japan on TV Tokyo during November 2019.

If you’re waiting to binge the follow-up part of Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series, then you’ll be able to do so on Netflix, Jan. 21. If, on the other hand, you’re looking for something a little different as far as Poké-themed content goes, live-action adaptation Detective Pikachu is still available to watch on the platform.