New ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ promo parodies ‘Law & Order’

She Hulk: Attorney at Law is embracing the humorous side of Marvel’s live-action titles by parodying the legendary legal drama, Law & Order.

“In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the people are protected by two separate yet equally important groups: the heroes who save them and the attorneys who clean up their collateral damage. But only one can be both. This is her story,” begins the voice-over in the teaser before we’re hit with the narrator punctuating the intro with a “Dun-dun.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is being touted as a legal comedy, like Ally McBeal, only remixed with the titular attorney being a superhero herself. In addition, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, AKA She-Hulk, boasts a number of familiar Marvel superhero as her clients. Not since perhaps Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law have we seen so many superheroes packed into a courtroom on TV.

In another promo, Marvel celebrated the countdown for the show premiering on Disney Plus one week from now with a bit of a meta-video of She-Hulk retweeting herself on Twitter, looking into the camera, and saying, “perfect.”

Even though Marvel is quite known for its humorous quips in movies and shows, She-Hulk will technically be the first Disney Plus show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is firmly planted in the comedy genre. What’s more, the show about an attorney who moonlights as a superhero is expected to serve as a jumping-off point for another character who fits that same description, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil. Not only is the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen expected to make appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, he will also be the subject of his own Disney Plus reboot in 2024: Daredevil: Born Again.

Check out She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus on August 18.