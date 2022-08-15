New ‘She-Hulk’ promo teases friendly competition between Hulks

A bit of cousin rivalry is on display in the newest promo for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the Marvel comedy coming to Disney Plus later this week.

The show follows Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, AKA She-Hulk, a super-powered lawyer who is the cousin of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner.

As is evidenced by a new promo shared by the official Marvel Studios Twitter account, having two Hulks in one family is a natural recipe for competition, especially when it comes to boulder-throwing.

Just a friendly competition between Hulks 🪨



Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, starts streaming Thursday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/7MUsvLMCAD — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 15, 2022

She-Hulk is being advertised as a superhero spin on the classic attorney comedy show formula featuring a single woman as the lead character, in the tradition of Ally Macbeal and other shows.

A simple trailer for the show, featuring She-Hulk cradling a man in her apartment at the end of a date that presumably went well, was enough to set Twitter on fire with horny posts back in May. So it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that fans discovered that She-Hulk was also being advertised on the dating app Tinder just a few days before its release.

Another promo for the show that was released earlier Monday showcased Jennifer’s character, stylized as an advertisement from the fictional character’s law firm, Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway. Eat your heart out, Saul Goodman.

We’re excited for what She-Hulk: Attorney at Law brings to the world of Marvel, especially considering it is expected to feature appearances from underutilized Marvel characters, like Eli Roth’s Abomination and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney Plus on August 18.