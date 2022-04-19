New ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ images tease adventure

A pair of new images have dropped for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, set for release this fall, teasing a brimming adventure that awaits.

The show’s official Twitter account posted the images showing two characters, Tyroe Muhafidin’s Theo and Nazanin Boniadi’s Bronwyn. The first image shows Theo in some kind of run-down structure holding what appears to perhaps be the hilt of King Elendil’s broken Narsil sword. The second image shows Bronwyn, donning a long red-hooded cape, standing near a small pool of water that sits within a rocky mountain.

To say anticipation for the series is high would be an understatement. Back in February, the trailer for the show set records with 257 million views in a single day. That figure was a new record for a Super Bowl ad, representatives from Amazon Studios said.

That one-minute video was merely a teaser, however, so it’s likely we’ll be seeing a full-length trailer dropping sometime between now and the show’s September premiere.

Despite the high volume of views, the teaser was met with some mixed responses, particularly over the fact that the show is not actually based on any Tolkien novel but is instead an adaptation of the Second Age of Middle-earth in the author’s expansive legendarium.

Executive producer J.D. Payne even clarified the producers only have the rights to The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, The Return of the King, the appendices, and The Hobbit. They do not have the rights to use The Silmarillion, Unfinished Tales, The History of Middle-earth, or any other books, so it remains to be seen just how successfully the show can set itself apart from Peter Jackson’s timeless and Oscar-winning film adaptations.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power comes to Prime Video Sept. 2.