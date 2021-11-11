New WandaVision Poster Shows Off A Scary Looking Scarlet Witch

It’s coming up to a year since WandaVision kicked off a new era for the MCU. The show was the first Disney Plus Marvel original, kicking off a stellar run that’s encompassed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and soon Hawkeye. Many more are to follow, though the excellent WandaVision is likely to rank among the best for some time.

This unpredictable and surreal show delved deep into the mindset of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and saw her struggling with her grief over the death of Vision in Avengers: Infinity War. Along the way, it also dropped some big hints at multiversal elements we saw in Loki that’ll soon bear fruit in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Disney doesn’t want audiences to forget about it either, as proven by a new piece of WandaVision art appearing at Disneyland Resort to mark Disney Plus day. The poster shows Wanda in full Scarlet Witch regalia, busting through a wall while wielding her red chaos magic.

The image may also be a tease on her next appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We’ve already seen a leaked promo image containing her, which looks fairly similar to this. In that film, she’s expected to be something of an antagonist, with her efforts to resurrect her children Billy and Tommy via the Darkhold potentially tearing some big holes in reality.

While it seems unlikely that we’re going to get a second season of WandaVision anytime soon, I also can’t see Wanda’s story coming to an end in the near future. For example, we still don’t know what’s going to happen with the new White Vision. I guess for now we just wait and see.

WandaVision is available to stream on Disney Plus.