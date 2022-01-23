Nick Fury sports a new look in ‘Secret Invasion’ set photos

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury sports a very different look in these new set pics from location filming on Marvel’s Secret Invasion. The House of Ideas’ latest TV series to go before cameras is an adaptation of the seminal comic book arc of the same name, which sees Earth’s Mightiest Heroes discover the shapeshifting Skrulls have secretly infiltrated the planet. The show will have a somewhat smaller scale though, swapping out the Avengers for the former head of S.H.I.E.L.D himself.

Fury will be looking a little different from when we last saw him. Secret Invasion is currently filming in Leeds, England, and these photos from the set showcases Jackson with a shaggier, grayer beard than the character usually sports, along with a hat and casual civilian clothes.

To date, Fury’s last (live-action) appearance came in the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene, which revealed he was vacationing in outer space while leaving Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos to masquerade as him on Earth. Mendelsohn will be Jackson’s co-lead in Secret Invasion, so it looks like Fury will have to be pulled away from retirement when the threat to the world is discovered. This could explain his less professional appearance in these images.

Jackson has already shot The Marvels, aka Captain Marvel 2, that is expected to see Carol Danvers reunite with her old friend in the present-day. Though the release window for SI has yet to be cemented, it’s likely it will act as a lead-in to the Brie Larson sequel, starring WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris and Ms. Marvel‘s Iman Vellani.

As for Secret Invasion, Jackson and Mendelsohn are joined by a terrific ensemble cast including Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Not to mention MCU veteran Cobie Smulders, who’s reprising her role as Nick Fury’s right-hand woman Maria Hill. The six-part series is either hitting Disney Plus in late 2022 or early 2023.