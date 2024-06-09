Nicola Coughlan shared these BTS ‘Bridgerton’ photos and fans and celebs alike are freaking out

There is so much hype surrounding Bridgerton season 3, and while fans await the release of part 2 (which has felt like it’s taken forever), they are devouring any Bridgerton content they can get their hands on, which now includes Nicola Coughlan’s recent photo dump. Why? Because it provides us with a behind-the-scenes look at how the actors interact with each other when they’re not filming.

It’s become well known that Luke Newton and Coughlan are good friends offscreen (while their onscreen characters Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington deliver one of the most thrilling storylines of season 3). So, with this in mind, it’s not surprising that the collection of pictures includes several of them posing together. There is a cute snapshot of them in causal clothes while appearing inside what appears to be the royal opera house, and a candid photo of Newton reading a script and Coughlan smiling in the mirror.

But Coughlan’s photos also show a playful side of multiple stars from the Bridgerton season 3 cast. Take her picture of Hannah Dodd (who plays the role of Francesca Bridgerton) posing with a mustache, for example. Obviously, fans have reacted to the post with great excitement.

Fans react to Nicola Coughlan’s behind-the-scene photos

Coughlan has a growing Instagram following and already has more than 4.8 million followers. When she makes a post, her fans take note, and this post was no exception. She captioned the post with a message teasing part 2: “10 days till part two, but who’s counting?”

Many people have expressed their excitement for season 3, part 2, to finally be released. “Who’s counting? Everyone and their moms,” a comment reads. Another fan shared similar thoughts, writing, “WHO’S COUNTING!?!? giiiirl everyone is counting HOURS AND MINUTES. love you queen.”

Fans have also shared their thoughts in the comment section, including focusing on the great relationship Coughlan has with her costar, Luke Newton. “The last photo. I can’t with you both,” a fan wrote. Other comments about them include, “Nic’s photo collection of Luke like is a ‘bf gf’ coded,” and “@lukenewtonuk shirt major colin vibes! Can’t wait for part two. You guys are just killing it can’t wait for wait the future holds for you both!”

The comment section also includes excited comments from fans, with messages like, “OMG NICOLA COUGHLAN GIVING THE WORLD THE BEST PHOTOS,” and “Omg Nicola giving us LIFE again.”

Celebrities have also commented on Coughlan’s post. This includes a comment from Simone Ashley (who plays Bridgerton’s lady Kate Sharma). She wrote, “I am ready. @lukenewtonuk @nicolacoughlan,” followed by a heart and heart-eye emoji. Actor Jordan Fisher also weighed in, writing, “The way I’ve never been more ready.”

Other comments come from Jonathan Van Ness, who wrote, “My body is so ready, omg,” and plus-size fashion creator Natasha Polis, who spoke for every Bridgerton fan by highlighting that the waiting for the second part is “TORTUREEEEE.”

Yes, we are counting down the days until part 2 arrives, but at least these photos give us something to get excited about while we wait.

