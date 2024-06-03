The ‘Bridgerton’ season 3, part 2 trailer teases a high-stakes twist that could set the ton on fire

Bridgerton season 3, part 1 was the perfect antidote to the mostly angst-ridden second season, delivering the fluffiest slice of the Regency romantic drama we’ve had so far — much more of the “romantic,” less of the “drama.” It turns out that’s because all the drama is coming in its much-anticipated second half. And when I say all the drama, I really mean it.

The thrilling trailer for season 3, part 2 builds on the teaser that plays at the end of part 1, promising that just because Colin and Penelope are now engaged, that doesn’t mean their troubles are over. In fact, now is the endgame for Pen’s secret double life as Lady Whistledown, because Eloise is forcing her to reveal the truth to Colin — who hates Whistledown, don’t forget.

Unless we’re very much mistaken, a shocking twist is coming to change the entire format of the show.

Is Bridgerton about to tell the downfall of Lady Whistledown?

Whether she likes it or not, it seems Pen’s secret is about to come out — but how will it happen? Will she take Eloise’s advice and tell Colin the truth herself? Given how tightly she has kept this secret so far, and seeing how Colin hates what Whistledown has done in the past, she’d be forgiven for not having the courage to do so. If that’s the case, though, then this could mean it will fall to Eloise herself to blow the whistle on Whistledown.

Due to the conventions of the genre, we’re expecting everything to end up in a neat and happy bow by episode 8, with Colin and Pen married and Pen and Eloise as best friends again, but it’s possible season 3 could surprise us and keep things more open-ended. It’s possible Eloise could be the one to out Pen to Colin, which is something that Pen may never forgive her for.

She could either tell her brother to his face, or — if she wants to get really creative — she could even release her own society paper revealing Pen’s truth to the entire ton. She has an old flame who works in publishing, remember. This could even establish Eloise taking over as her own version of Lady Whistledown, which could freshen up for the formula in a big way for future seasons.

Is Bridgerton season 3 a bridge to a surprising new chapter for the series? We’ll find out come part 2’s release on July 13.

