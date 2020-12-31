Nicolas Cage Reportedly Returning For National Treasure TV Show

Incredibly, it’s been over thirteen years since we saw the last of National Treasure, and fans have been demanding a third entry for just as long. The two old fashioned adventures did decent business at the box office after earning a combined total of over $800 million, while they’ve since gone on to enjoy a lasting legacy as a pair of entertainingly undemanding blockbusters.

On the big screen at least, Disney are steadfastly gearing their output towards continuing existing franchises and attempting to launch new ones, so it seems strange that Nicolas Cage’s Benjamin Gates has yet to return. The first installment and sequel Book of Secrets received middling reviews from critics, but they’ve found a place in the hearts of fans all around the world.

National Treasure 3 officially entered active development in January of this year, but there’s been no forward movement at all over the last twelve months, which has been a source of major disappointment for those that have been waiting patiently since 2007 for the movie to finally happen. However, in May it was announced that a Disney Plus spinoff series was in the works, with a pilot script already written.

The bad news was that it will follow a younger cast and tell a brand new story, meaning that the original trio of Cage, Justin Bartha and Diane Kruger might not be involved. However, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that the leading man is still being set up for a return when National Treasure arrives on D+, although no further details are offered on how he might factor into things or if his involvement will be more than just a cameo.

In any case, if Disney aren’t sold on the idea of continuing the franchise as a cinematic endeavor, then roping in Nicolas Cage for the TV show is the next best option. After all, the streaming service’s small screen originals already boast movie-sized budgets, and people might not be as interested in National Treasure without Cage’s presence.