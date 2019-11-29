WandaVision Rumored To Feature A Major Doctor Strange Villain

Nightmare has been all but officially confirmed as the big bad of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Apart from director Scott Derrickson’s well-known interest in the character, the ruler of the Dream Dimension sounds like just the villain who could turn the multiverse inside out. A new report, though, claims that we might not have to wait until Doctor Strange 2 to meet him, as he could be the main antagonist of WandaVision as well.

This comes our way via Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse. The insider notes that he’s yet to verify this info via a second source so it’s best to label it as a rumor for now, but he writes that the source who gave him the info is usually very reliable. Nightmare’s involvement in WV also makes a lot of sense as we know that Elizabeth Olsen will return as Scarlet Witch in DS2, so there’s already a clear link between the Disney Plus TV series and the movie sequel.

What’s more, it might clear up the mysterious, confusing premise. We know that WandaVision will see Wanda and a somehow-resurrected Vision existing in some faux-1950s sitcom world. Fans had been assuming Wanda created this alternate reality herself with the world-warping powers she has in the comics. But what if the sorceress is actually trapped in this dreamscape by Nightmare?

WandaVision Poster Teases Scarlet Witch's Classic Comics Costume 1 of 2

There’s likewise a lot of speculation that Wanda will be driven over the edge by the end of show, when she’s thrown back into the real world and loses Vision all over again. Especially as casting calls suggest the couple’s sons, Wiccan and Speed, will feature, too. Again, if Nightmare is the villain, this throws the situation into an all-new light. He may deliberately target Scarlet Witch so that she descends into darkness and causes chaos across the multiverse.

This joins up a lot of the dots, then, but it’s best to not take Nightmare’s role as fact for now. WandaVision is already filming though, so hopefully we’ll hear some concrete news soon.