No, Queen! ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ makes shocking royal blunder as world watches on

The world is currently looking to Balmoral, Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II is receiving medical care and doctors are “concerned” about her condition. With the Royal family gathering at her bedside, British TV shifting into a somber black-tie mode, and with all scheduled programming canceled, many are predicting the worst.

But it seems that Canada’s Drag Race didn’t get the memo. Season three of the RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoff is set to conclude tonight and their social media team wanted to get viewers hyped. Unfortunately for them, they chose to do it in the worst way possible.

They tweeted that “This crown is up for grabs… who is going to take it home???” which is a teeny tiny bit awkward given that the actual Queen’s crown may well be up for grabs by the end of the day. The tweet was quickly deleted, but the internet doesn’t forget:

So yeah, something of a blunder from the show and one that’ll have their social media manager beating their head against the table for not checking their scheduled tweets.

The sad news from Scotland has the British media and public on high alert for anyone causing offense, with bland daytime chatshow Loose Women raked over the coals for not breaking to acknowledge the news. Expect any high-profile celebrity who makes light of this or a brand that tries to capitalize on it to be strongly criticized.

In the meantime we await an update from Buckingham Palace as to the Queen’s health, though it’s looking like this will go down as a sad day in British history.