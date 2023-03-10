Normal service resumes as a Netflix murder mystery thriller twists the knife into the top spot in 49 countries

It’s been almost a week since a Netflix mystery thriller managed to reign supreme at the very top of the streaming service’s viewership charts, so praise be to Joe Goldberg for making his hotly-anticipated return with the second half of You‘s fourth season.

Having become so massively popular that you’d struggle to remember it originally started life as a Lifetime original series, the descent into the twisted mind of the world’s favorite mass murderer is indisputably one of the crowns in the platform’s episodic arsenal, something that’s been reinforced once more after the stab-happy showcase made its triumphant return.

Per FlixPatrol, You soared 38 places overnight on the rankings once season 4’s final run of chapters dropped, with 49 nations around the world immediately welcoming it as the number one top-viewed episodic project. Curiously, that’s less than the first part managed to capture only a month ago, but you’d expect the serial killer story to strengthen its grip over the weekend.

Pivoting Penn Badgely’s master of disguise – or noted wearer of tattered baseball caps depending on how convincing you find him to be in stealth mode – from hunter to hunted freshened up the formula to no end, with the jaw-dropping revelations creating just as many questions as it did answers.

There’s going to be more You on the horizon, but the showrunners and key creatives will need to be careful that it doesn’t overstay its welcome, regardless of how desperate Netflix could get to see one of its biggest hits carry on in perpetuity.