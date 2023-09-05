Not content to let Marvel steal all the limelight, ‘Star Wars’ rumored to be preparing some significant Disney Plus delays of its own

Having opted to reshuffle the release calendar for the Marvel Cinematic Universe by delaying or removing seven episodic exclusives, there’s an air of inevitability about Disney Plus doing the same with Star Wars.

After deciding to go on a ruthless content purge that’s seen expensive and/or high-profile content not just canceled but removed from the airwaves entirely in some cases, it’s becoming more and more obvious that the Mouse House’s streaming service is running low on ideas for marquee on-demand properties that aren’t set in either Kevin Feige’s superhero sandbox or a galaxy far, far away.

The latest rumors hailing from Bespin Bulletin claim that not only is the hotly-anticipated “The Goonies, but Star Wars” project Skeleton Crew set to be kicked down the calendar and right into the thick of 2024, but that could prove to be the tip of an intergalactic iceberg that sees Lucasfilm go full Marvel Studios and decide that it’s better to create some breathing space between its small screen stories.

Andor season 2 is obviously on hold due to the ongoing strikes, but The Acolyte was much further along and hasn’t even come close to locking down a potential debut. On the plus side, we’re in the midst of Ahsoka so there’s plenty of Star Wars content coming down the pipeline, but it could end up being a while before audiences get their next fix of cosmic chaos if the latest whisperings prove to be on the money and the strikes claim several more victims instead of simply paying writers and actors what they’re worth.