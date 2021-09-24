Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Celebrates The End Of Shooting With Wrap Gifts

You can tell when production on a high profile project has wrapped when images of the gifts being handed out to the cast and crew end up circulating online. We saw it just the other day with She-Hulk, and now one of Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s returning stars has marked the occasion by revealing the presents they got from Disney and Lucasfilm.

Outside of Ewan McGregor’s title hero and Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader, only two Prequel Trilogy veterans were invited to return for the hotly-anticipated series, unless there’s some surprises waiting in store. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are back as Owen Lars and his wife Beru, with Obi-Wan Kenobi marking the latter’s first film or television appearance in almost a decade.

As you can see in the image below via Instagram, Piesse gives a shout out to director Deborah Chow as she showed of her branded duds.

Ewan McGregor Swaps His Lightsaber For Guns In Obi-Wan Kenobi Training Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That would at least confirm the reports that shooting has indeed concluded, with The Mandalorian Season 3 almost immediately moving into the California soundstages that most of the Disney Plus Star Wars shows have called home. Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn’t have a premiere date locked in as of yet, but there’s already some hope that we’ll be getting our first look at footage when Disney Plus Day rolls around on November 12th, which is a distinct possibility given that it’s comfortably one of the biggest titles on the streaming service’s upcoming calendar.