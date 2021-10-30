Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Says Joining Star Wars Is A Dream Come True

Having been around for close to 45 years, Star Wars has found itself in a position where a great deal of the actors and filmmakers who board the franchise’s latest projects have been fans of the franchise since childhood, so it’s very rare that anyone under the age of 50 will turn down a role in a galaxy far, far away given their affinity for the property.

Sung Kang may already be an integral part of one of the biggest brands in the industry, but the Fast & Furious veteran can still scarcely believe that gets to play in the Star Wars sandbox, having boarded Obi-Wan Kenobi in a mystery role that’s heavily speculated to be one of Darth Vader’s Inquisitors.

During a recent interview with CBR, the 49 year-old admitted that it was a dream come true to join something he’s loved all of his days, revealing that he wasn’t the only one overawed by the sense of occasion.

“As a fan of Star Wars and growing up as a kid dressing up in Halloween costumes, even after school not on Halloween and playing pretend with my friends, it’s amazing. It’s a dream come true. I’m in the universe that I used to play pretend in and watch every day on VHS. This is the Hollywood story that, in my autobiography, I’ll be able to go back to because, aside from all the cool Star Wars stuff, I feel like, on these sets, you find your tribe. All these people that grew up with Star Wars and have that feeling that you can see in their eyes. Imagine if you could come to the Star Wars Universe and just hang out and wear costumes: you wouldn’t stop smiling.”

We’re expecting some big news regarding Obi-Wan Kenobi when Disney Plus Day happens on November 12, and fans are champing at the bit for some official information surrounding what might just be the most hotly-anticipated streaming exclusive currently in development for the Mouse House’s platform.