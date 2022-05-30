Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s first two episodes featured a ton of familiar characters from Star Wars’ past, with Ewan McGregor’s incognito Jedi joined by the likes of the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend), Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton), and even Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). But it also introduced some intriguing fresh faces into the franchise, too. Most prominently, Reva (Moses Ingram), a brutal Inquisitor on a relentless quest to hunt Kenobi down.

There’s still so much we don’t know about Reva’s backstory and motivations, but the two-part pilot gave us some hints and clues to work with. For one, the premiere’s opening flashback indicates she was once a Jedi youngling before she was turned to the Dark Side by the Empire and trained as an Inquisitor. But could there be more to her than meets the eye? One mind-blowing fan theory suggests Reva might just be a canon version of an iconic Star Wars Legends character.

Redditor asbestosman2 pitched the idea on the Fan Theories subreddit that Vader spared Reva when she was a child as he sensed her “high [F]orce potential” and intended to train her up as his top assassin. The theorist goes on to speculate that this could mean that Reva is “analogous” to Starkiller, the anti-hero protagonist of the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game. As the fan put it:

“So I’m assuming that the girl at the Jedi temple in the beginning is Reva (it would be weird if it wasn’t), so what if Reva was spared by Anakin as the younglings escaped. Reva was able to put two and two together and Vader let her live and she became an inquisitor. Now why would Vader spare her? Reva might have high force potential, and Vader thought that it would be useful. This would explain the confidence from her. Reva might even be analogous to starkiller in this way [sic].”

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Character Posters Released 1 of 6

Click to skip









Click to zoom

In case you’re not familiar with him, Starkiller was the codename of Galen Marek, the child of two Jedi who has raised by Vader as his secret apprentice. Although he wasn’t officially an Inquisitor, Marek was tasked by his master to take out the Jedi who had managed to survive Order 66. The similarities between Starkiller and Reva are obvious, then, but at this point there’s nothing concrete pointing to the Third Sister having such a close relationship with Vader, although it’s definitely feasible.

While the old EU hasn’t been canon since the Disney era began, contemporary Star Wars screen media has frequently taken a Legends character and remodeled them for the rebooted canon, so that could be what’s happening here with Reva and Starkiller. Moses Ingram has teased that she might have a future in the saga beyond just Obi-Wan, so we may be witnessing the birth of a new… Star Wars legend.

Obi-Wan Kenobi airs new episodes Wednesdays on Disney Plus.