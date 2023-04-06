Official ‘My Adventures with Superman’ teaser reminds us that DC Studios has more than just a reboot up its sleeve

Fifteen seconds was all it took to plunge the DC fandom into a brand-new, hype-drenched tizzy, and those 15 seconds belonged to the first official teaser for My Adventures with Superman, a brand-new coming-of-age animated series set for an Adult Swim release later this year.

The series will follow the early misadventures of 20-somethings Clark Kent, who’s coming to terms with his newfound superhero status and need for a secret identity, Lois Lane, a gung-ho journalist with spunk to spare, and Jimmy Olsen, a quiet photographer who often finds himself paired up with Lois, as they navigate love, super-villains, and all the other adverse forces that come with entering adulthood.

Overseen by showrunner Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus), My Adventures with Superman will see Jack Quaid voice the titular man of steel, while Alice Lee and Ishmael Sahid will loan their talents for Lois and Jimmy, respectively.

Unlike its fellow upcoming animated series Creature Commandos, it doesn’t look like My Adventures with Superman will have anything to do with James Gunn’s incoming DC Universe reboot. Instead, it will occupy the same space as other non-franchise properties, such as Harley Quinn, the upcoming Amazon Prime series Batman: Caped Crusader, and Netflix’s The Sandman, all of which exist under DC Studios as separate properties from the mainline DCU or DCEU franchises, as well as the Elseworlds banner, which houses the likes of the Reevesverse and Todd Phillips’ Joker series.

My Adventures with Superman will premiere on Adult Swim sometime in 2023, with an encore run scheduled to release on Toonami shortly after.