One of streaming’s most reliable hit factories strikes gold yet again after unraveling a Top 10 conspiracy in 93 countries

As the undisputed market-leading streaming service, there’s no shame in the competition looking to Netflix for inspiration, especially when Prime Video deciding to play its biggest rival at its own game has proved instantly successful after Harlan Coben’s Shelter rocketed to the top of the charts.

Per FlixPatrol, the eight-episode mystery thriller adapted from the novel of the same name is the second most-watched TV series on the global rankings, having headed straight for the Top 10 in 93 countries. What makes it even more fascinating is that Netflix had cornered the market on Coben up until now, with the eighth exclusive based on the author’s back catalogue having recently wrapped production.

Image via Prime Video

In terms of bingeable content, Coben’s twisting and turning conspiracies have proven to be among the most consistent and reliable brands on all of streaming, with Shelter joining Netflix’s The Stranger, Stay Close, Safe, The Woods, Hold Tight, The Innocent, and Gone for Good as must-see viewing for those who love to have the rug pulled from right under them as often as possible.

In this instance, teenager Mickey Bolitar pitches up to his father’s small town home after his old man is killed in a car accident, although it doesn’t take long for a cavalcade of curious events to make it abundantly clear something sinister is afoot. The repeated twists may be exhausting for some, but when it comes to nothing but sheer unpredictability, it’s easy to see why subscribers are devouring Shelter as fast as they can.