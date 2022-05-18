One of the most beloved MCU side characters will be a part of ‘She-Hulk’

One of the the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cult favorites has been confirmed to appear in She-Hulk, with Benedict Wong returning to play Wong.

The current Sorcerer Supreme after Stephen Strange was blipped during Avengers: Infinity War has seen an avalanche of love since his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alongside Tim Roth and Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong will be one of the returning characters in She-Hulk from previous Marvel media.

Confirmed in the plot synopsis for the Jade Giantess Disney Plus show after its first trailer was released, the Wongtourage will be most pleased.

“The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.”

It’s been a hot streak for Wong in recent years, with appearances in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, What If…?, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. These consistent appearances have led to the cult subreddit of /r/WongCinematicUniverse, and ongoing hype for a solo spin-off for Wong.

Benedict Wong has spoken of his interest in exploring the blip years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe between Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in a potential spin-off, as fans continue to hail Wong as the MCU’s greatest hero.

The Wongtourage will get to see their fave again soon, with She-Hulk confirmed for an Aug. 17 premiere on Disney Plus. In the meantime, fans can enjoy Wong in Doctor Strange 2.