Ooo weee, did this ‘Rick and Morty’ scene foreshadow Justin Roiland’s future or what?

Nowadays, Justin Roiland is under hot pressure with headlines from his allegations to his firing. His downfall seems to have hit him out of nowhere or did it? Or did the Rick and Morty co-creator actually predict his not-so-bright future? It appears so as a video has been recently pulled up from the Rick and Morty archive that might address that he did indeed foreshadow it.

His headlines range from domestic violence charges to fans dropping him like a hot cake. Ricky and Morty fans are busy trying to find ways to replace him and are making jokes to get over their sheer disappointment in the one great creator, writer, and voice actor who they once believed in. So, is there a chance Roiland possibly predicted his future and everyone missed it at the time, including Dan Harmon? According to one Redditor, that does appear to be the case.

The clip in question is one of the most popular scenes of Professor Poopybutthole, who has a particularly curious name as he fits into the Smith family as a long-time friend and has a habit of breaking the fourth wall. In this episode, he talks about how his life fell apart after he lost his job. While Roiland didn’t write the scene, many are wondering if he knew how true the words were.

Was Harmon aware of what was going on behind his back or right in front of him?

For many, the episode is more about Dan Harmon predicting his future.

Whether or not it was foreshadowing or just a Simpson-like prediction, it will forever remain a memorable episode for Rick and Morty fans.