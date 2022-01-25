‘Ozark’ showrunner teases the final run of episodes

As Ozark’s fourth and final season continues to engage fans with its exhilarating focus on crime and conflict, many are perplexed as to what part two’s batch of episodes will entail.

Part one of Ozark season four debuted last Friday on Netflix, consisting of seven episodes and once again heavily surrounding the money-laundering Byrde family and the complications of their dirty work. With strong praise from critics and audiences alike, the initial seven episodes boast an impressive 94 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Chris Mundy sat down to explain the chaotic plot of season four’s first part and provide some thought-provoking teases about what’s left to come when part two’s seven episodes arrive later this year. In the interview, Mundy addressed the decision to split the 14 episodes in half.

“We learned it along the way, but pretty early on. We originally thought we might be doing 10. Then it became 14. So you’re going to get these seven, and hopefully they’re satisfying, and then the next seven stand alone. Hopefully, it will also make sense when you glue them all back together.”

When asked about the overall ending of the towering final season, Mundy revealed that the stakes will be incredibly high as the show further explores the fundamentals of family.

“I always want closure. I don’t want to feel messed with. I want to feel like, “OK, that was the end.” So hopefully people will feel closure by the end — whether they like it or not, I don’t know. In terms of tone, we’re going deeper into the family and their bonds. Is family the ultimate bond? Is friendship? Is marriage? At what point is it almost unhealthy to stay, even if you love somebody? We’re going to delve into that with Marty and Wendy. Hopefully, the back half will still be fun and exciting, but also really emotional for the Byrdes and Ruth.”

While the fate of the Byrde family remains up in the air, fans can take extreme pleasure in watching the dramatics carefully unfold as the Netflix hit heads toward a monumental end.

The final season of Ozark is currently streaming on Netflix.