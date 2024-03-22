‘P-Valley’ season 3 release window, cast, and more

Now that Uncle Clifford’s got The Pynk back, who knows what to expect?

P-Valley is set to enthrall viewers with a darker, sexier, and more dramatic third season. Based on Katori Hall’s play Pussy Valley, the acclaimed series revolves around the lives of several people employed at a strip club located in the Mississippi Delta region.

The main cast includes Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Elarica Johnson. While the first and second seasons have received rave reviews from fans, it’s evident from season 2’s ending that there’s so much more in store for viewers.

P-Valley’s renewal announcement

The series made its debut on Starz on July 12 in 2020. It quickly gained popularity, and the upcoming third season was announced in October 2022. By May 2023, news came out that production for Season 3 of P-Valley would stop completely because of the WGA strike. The series’ creator, Katori Hall, backed the writers on strike all the way until its end. Production was further hindered by the SAG-AFTRA strike, which ended in November 2023.

This meant that P-Valley season 3 could start production again. However, things were quite hush-hush until Feb. 26, 2024, when Shannon Thornton took to X to drop hints about the show’s return. She posted herself in character as Keyshawn, alongside the caption: “M.I. Crooked. Ready for SZN 3? #PVALLEY”

Season 3’s cast

For season 3 of P-Valley, Elarica Johnson won’t be back as Autumn Night, since her character left at the end of season 2. However, most of the main characters from the previous seasons will be back. This includes Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford, Brandee Evans as Mercedes Woodbine, Shannon Thornton as Keyshawn Harris/Miss Mississippi, Skyler Joy as Gidget, J. Alphonse Nicholson as LaMarques/Lil Murda, Parker Sawyers as Andre Watkins, Morocco Omari as Big L, Dominic DeVore as Duffy, and Harriett D. Foy as Patrice Woodbine.

Season 2’s recap, and what to expect from P-Valley season 3

Season 3 of P-Valley promises to be a roller coaster, especially with the way the previous season ended. Nicco Annan, in an interview with Buzzfeed, stated: “I can tell you that if you thought Season 1 and 2 were giving you something, Season 3 is going to me more than worth the wait.”

The season 2 finale of P-Valley famously marked a new chapter for the town of Chucalissa. Patrice Woodbine won the mayoral race, leaving Andre Watkins to confront his wife’s discovery of his affair with Autumn Night Autumn has also made a discovery of her own- she’s pregnant with Andre’s baby, and decides to make a run for it with all the money in The Pynk’s bank accounts.

Meanwhile, Keyshawn faces setbacks, as her plan to escape her abusive husband lands her in jail after he falsely accuses her of abuse against their children. While that was happening, The Pynk’s bodyguard, Diamond, is suddenly abducted and stuffed in the boot of a car after getting baited by Big Bone, one of The Pynk’s new workers. Evidently, it’s going to get heated in the third season.

On a brighter note, Mercedes brings her daughter home for good after purchasing a new dance studio and retiring from The Pynk. Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda publicly acknowledge their relationship, surprising the crowd at Cliff’s surprise party with a kiss. Clifford also teamed up with his admirer/customer Corbin Kyle to prevent the sale of the Pynk to developers. This means that Corbin Kyle is likely to become a major player in the upcoming season.