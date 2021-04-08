Paramount Reportedly Bringing Back More Classic Villains In Star Trek: Picard

At the start of this week, we were treated to our first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard season 2, which came with the revelation that John de Lancie is set to reprise his role of Q. The first run of Patrick Stewart’s big Trek returning heavily featured the Borg, so its sophomore outing is continuing an apparent tradition of bringing a classic villain from The Next Generation back. And sure enough, we’re now hearing that these two familiar foes are just the tip of the iceberg.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us that Anson Mount’s Captain Pike was getting his own spinoff show, before Strange New Worlds was announced – Paramount has plans for Picard to feature the return of more iconic villains from Star Trek past, beyond just the Borg and Q. It’s unclear exactly when these antagonists could appear, but it’s possible they may even turn up in season 2, which has started shooting now after a lengthy delay.

Star Trek: Picard BTS Photos Reveals Unexpected TNG Reunion 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We don’t know which villains in particular the show’s bosses may be thinking of bringing back, but one other casting announcement that went along with de Lancie’s could feasibly tell us something. Namely, Brent Spiner was also revealed to be featured in season 2. He definitely won’t be Data, going by the actor’s prior comments, so it’s vaguely possible that he may be reprising Data’s evil brother Lore instead. Having said that, it’s more likely that he’s playing Dr. Altan Soong, after doubling up as that character in season 1. But hey, maybe he’ll pull double duty again next year, too?

Away from the villains, we know that more of Jean-Luc’s allies from the old days will show up as well. Whoopi Goldberg’s back as Guinan, LeVar Burton has heavily hinted he’s reprising La Forge and Jonathan Frakes is no doubt involved as Riker. With filming only just getting underway, Star Trek: Picard season 2 isn’t expected to arrive on Paramount Plus until sometime in 2022, but watch this space for more.