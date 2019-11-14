Paul Bettany Will Return To The MCU Following WandaVision

Vision was killed off by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, with the Mad Titan tearing the Mind Stone from his noggin moments before he wiped out half the universe. As his demise came by murderous rather than mystical means, Vis was not resurrected along with the rest at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, leaving the synthetic hero’s future in the franchise unclear. However, Vision is likely to have at least a couple more MCU appearances left in him.

As we know, Paul Bettany will return in the upcoming WandaVision Disney Plus TV series, which is believed to feature Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch bringing back her lover via her reality-warping powers. This may suggest a temporary comeback is all that’s on the cards, but We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who said Wiccan will debut in the show, and that a She-Hulk series was in the works, both of which we now know to be true – that WV definitely won’t be Bettany’s final Marvel role. Sources can’t confirm where he’ll show up next, but only that he will return somewhere else.

It’s known that WandaVision will directly tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, something that’s led to the overriding fan theory that Wanda will go dark after losing Vis again and cause some multiversal mayhem. This may well be the case, but an appearance from Vision in DS2 could still make sense, seeing as there will be different worlds involved. Bettany’s presence in the sequel has also been reported before.

That does feel like the best bet for his next role following WandaVision, but as said above, our sources can’t say for sure at this time so Vision may be saved for a different, less obvious, movie or TV show coming at a later date. Flashbacks or something set prior to Infinity War could explain how he manages to come back, but wherever he turns up, it’s looking like the android isn’t leaving the MCU yet.