Paul Bettany Says The Best Of WandaVision Is Still To Come

Audiences around the world have become enraptured by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first venture into episodic television, and those complaints from some folks that the first two episodes of WandaVision were boring already feel like a distant memory. The stakes are slowly being raised for every aspect of the narrative, with Wanda doing her best to keep a lid on things as Vision edges closer to the truth, all while S.W.O.R.D. are lurking on the outskirts of WestView trying to figure out what’s going on.

Last week’s episode ended on the massive reveal of Evan Peters’ Quicksilver from Fox’s X-Men franchise, and that might not even be the last multiversal cameo we see. Trying to predict where WandaVision is headed has proven to be an impossible task, but based on the mid-season trailer, it appears as though things are building to a showdown between the two title characters.

While he obviously wouldn’t be drawn on specifics, Paul Bettany reflected on the first half of the series in a recent interview, and teased that the best is still to come as things continue to build to what’s shaping up as a reality-altering finale.

“I think probably somewhere in the region of seven, eight, and nine is really, you start, because thinking about it what’s happened is you, rather like Wanda and Vision, have found yourself dropped into a sort of idyllic 1950s black and white American suburbia. Week by week, you’re gonna start hurdling through the decades of the American century and, much like Vision, you’re probably gonna go, ‘Something’s not right in this town. Something wrong is happening in this town’. And I think that’s gonna be really fun for the audience but I think that when it really, when you get full awareness of what the hell is going on in this place is probably somewhere in the region of seven and eight and then you need, you know, you need some big battles and you’re gonna get them.”

WandaVision generates dozens of theories and plenty of speculation on a weekly basis, which is something not a lot of TV shows can accomplish in the modern era, when so many of them are based on pre-existing source materials and the internet has made spoilers easier to come by than ever.

Thankfully, the series remains shrouded in mystery with WandaVision keeping its cards close to the chest, and the only downside is that fans don’t like having to wait seven days between episodes to find out what happens next.