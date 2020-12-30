Pedro Pascal Has No Idea How Many Seasons The Mandalorian Will Last For

The Star Wars universe is so vast, with so much of it having remained untouched by either the movies or TV shows, that The Mandalorian could conceivably run for an indefinite amount of time, especially when the story of the first two seasons has moved at a leisurely pace, with the title hero frequently finding himself sidetracked by tasks or objectives that don’t even relate to the driving force of the narrative.

Disney Plus is set to play host to a huge roster of projects taking place in a galaxy far, far away, but Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s show will arguably remain the flagship because it was the first one out of the gate and set the tone for everything to follow. Indeed, while The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic all occupy the same timeline, The Mandalorian will always be viewed as the marquee series.

Unfortunately, though, fans will have to wait a little bit longer for season 3 after The Book of Boba Fett swooped in to claim the December 2021 release date originally occupied by Din Djarin’s return. Which means we won’t be seeing how the bounty hunter copes without Baby Yoda until the following year at the earliest.

In a new interview, though, star Pedro Pascal was asked if he knew how many seasons The Mandalorian would be carrying on for, and he dismissed any notions of a finite ending, saying he’ll be back for as long as the creative team have stories worth telling.

“No idea, I have no idea. Because I think that quality is always gonna override quantity. So as long as it’s staying at this incredible standard to which it is at, it’s more a matter of that than anything else.”

Based on the success of The Mandalorian so far, Favreau and Filoni will no doubt have carte blanche to tell more tales for as long as they see fit, so we probably won’t be bidding farewell to any of the characters for a while yet.