Pedro Pascal reacts to Mando’s ‘Book of Boba Fett’ return

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett was a big departure for the show, as it wasn’t really an episode of The Book of Boba Fett at all. Temuera Morrison’s hunter-turned-Daimyo was totally MIA, with the entirety of “Chapter 5” switching the focus to Mando himself, Din Djarin, revealing what happened to Grogu’s adoptive dad after the events of The Mandalorian season two finale.

Though it was a little weird to take a break from the main storyline this deep into the season, Star Wars fans had no complaints about hearing Pedro Pascal’s silky tones again. A day after its release on Disney Plus, Pascal has now reacted to his much-anticipated return to the galaxy far, far away on Twitter. Resharing a tweet from The Mandalorian‘s official account featuring a GIF of his character’s uber-cool entrance in the ep, Pascal added his own brief comment: “Wizard.”

As those who watched “Return of the Mandalorian” know, “wizard” is what Djarin said once he got back from taking his new ship, a refurbished N-1 starfighter, for a test drive. If you thought the slang term was a little out-of-character for Mando, not to mention strange for the Star Wars universe in general, that’s because it’s a tongue-in-cheek nod to young Anakin Skywalker’s use of the word in The Phantom Menace. And it was far from this chapter’s only deep-cut easter egg.

By gifting Darin a new ship, revealing that he’s been cut off from his people, and teeing him up for a much-needed reunion with Grogu, this episode was essentially a backdoor prequel for The Mandalorian season three — which, don’t worry, will get here eventually. Best of all, it seems he’s going to be sticking around for at least one more week. So get ready for Mando and Fett to team up once again as The Book of Boba Fett continues next Wednesday on Disney Plus.