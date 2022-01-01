‘Percy Jackson’ star addresses potential return in Disney Plus series

As has always tended to be the case ever since the project was first announced in May of last year, the trail has gone cold all over again in regards to the Disney Plus episodic reboot of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson novels.

The last update came in mid-November, with the author seeking to assuage any doubts fans may have had about the potential production timeline after Disney Plus Day came and went without a peep from Percy Jackson, something people weren’t best pleased about.

Based on what we know so far, the majority of which has come directly from Riordan himself, the scripts are in the final stages of being hammered out, and the next stage after than is an official green light to begin gearing up to head in front of cameras, which could happen by the middle of this year.

However, one veteran of the feature film franchise appears to have ruled themselves out of the running for a cameo appearance, as Alexandra Daddario explained to the Unwrapped podcast.

“No! No, I loved Percy Jackson. Like, I loved it. When I stepped into Percy Jackson and got that job, I had no idea what it was. I was like, a bit part actor in New York City, you know? I was a kid, I was working at a bar, I didn’t have any idea of Hollywood or of all this stuff. And so when I got that job, I didn’t really know what I was stepping into. I knew it was a really big movie. And it was the most amazing experience for a 22/23-year-old to have. Chris Columbus, who directed it, and his producing partners were so supportive, I’m eternally grateful to them. And, you know, I learned so much and I’ve gone on to have a career in the business that I wanted to have. And that’s amazing. I am so excited for the kids that are going to be cast in that and how they’ll inspire a new generation of young women. Like it’s so cool, Annabeth is a really inspiring character to people. But no, I don’t know anything about it beyond that, and I shouldn’t! I was just the girl in the movie.”

Believe it or not, reboots and retreads aren’t obligated to bring back former favorites to pay tribute to what came before, even if the majority of them end up doing just that. Social media has pushed for a Logan Lerman guest spot on occasion, but it’d be a much better and wiser idea for Percy Jackson to stand on its own two feet as a streaming series.