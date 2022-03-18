In Pete Davidson news that has nothing to do with Kanye West, the Saturday Night Live star will no longer be going to space.

Today Blue Origin, the space travel company founded by Jeff Bezos, revealed that the standup comedian won’t be joining them on their 20th flight due to a change in scheduling.

Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 18, 2022

The new date for the flight is March 29 and, while the NS-20 crew is still set to launch, Davidson will be replaced by a currently unannounced crew member.

Originally, the crew of the flight for its original date of March 23 was Davidson with Part America CEO Marty Alle, real estate mogul Marc Hagle and his wife, Sharon Hagle, president of Commercial Space Technologies Dr. George Nield, and University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen.

Blue Origin’s NS-20 is their fourth human flight and 20th in total. Since launching, the company has given plenty of other celebs the opportunity to visit space, including legendary actor William Shatner. With his journey, Shatner became the oldest person in history to travel to space at an astonishing 90 years old.

It isn’t clear right now why Davidson won’t be able to remain on the flight, which has been moved back almost a week. The SNL star has been in the headlines over the last few weeks due to his ongoing feud with Kanye West, sparked by the fact that Davidson is dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The feud has gotten particularly nasty, with West’s attacks on the comedian landing him in Instagram jail, with the social media giant suspending his account for violating policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.