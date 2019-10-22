New Photos From The Flash’s Halloween Episode Have Arrived

Despite how I personally believe The Flash‘s sixth season hasn’t gotten off to the greatest of starts, there’s still much potential to be tapped – at least in the eyes of this writer. Aside from how “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will change the Arrowverse landscape forever, it’s worth noting how two big bads will menace Central City this year, effectively dividing the season in half.

Although we don’t know what sort of evildoer is coming to town in 2020, it’s been well established that Bloodwork will confound the STAR Labs crew in the immediate future. So far, we’ve seen him only in his civilian guise of Ramsey Rosso, but it won’t be long before his monstrous persona takes over.

Based on the data with which we’ve been presented in recent weeks, it appears as though the Halloween episode, “There Will Be Blood,” could very well play host to the big reveal. Unfortunately, the gallery of images promoting said adventure aren’t spoiling anything in that regard, but you’re encouraged to explore what’s offered below.

Hey, even though there’s nothing of the truly villainous sort on hand here, you have to admit those are some fine looks at both the Flash and Killer Frost’s new costumes. In fact, it could be argued the shot of the latter is one of the best yet.

For more info regarding this episode, be sure to check out the official synopsis:

HALLOWEEN EPISODE — Barry’s (Grant Gustin) efforts to prepare Cisco (Carlos Valdes) for Crisis are derailed when Cisco schemes to save Barry’s life instead. Meanwhile, Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) uses his deadly new abilities to save his own life, while sacrificing his humanity in the process. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Lauren Certo & Sterling Gates (#604).

The Flash airs on Tuesday night on The CW, with “There Will Be Blood” scheduled for October 29th.