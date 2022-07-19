Popular thriller manga ‘Burn the House Down’ is set for live-action adaption on Netflix

Netflix library is set to get more original content from Japan with the streamer greenlighting its latest manga adaption Burn the House Down.

Burn the House Down is a manga created by Moyashi Fujisawa that debuted in 2017 via Kodansha’s Kiss magazine. Since then the story has been adapted plenty of times thanks to its unique story that immediately connected with fans.

The news of Netflix’s decision to greenlight the mystery thriller series was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter. According to the report, the Netflix series will closely follow the story of the manga which features Anzu Murata, a young woman who posing as a housekeeper gains access to the home of a wealthy family with the goal of reclaiming a life that was stolen from her. On her mission, she comes across an unlikely ally and unearths more mysteries surrounding the Mitarai family and their dark past.

Two of the stars of the show have been revealed. Anzu Murata is played by actress Mei Nagano while Kyoka Suzuki will take on the role of Makiko Mitarai. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, neither of these actors has appeared in a Netflix project previously.

Other team members for the series also have been announced including screenwriter Arisa Kaneko, director Yuichiro Hirakawa, executive producer Shinichi Takahashi, and producer Kei Haruna.

This show will add to Netflix’s growing library of Japanese-speaking shows, but as of right now there is no date for when fans should expect to see it. The report says that Netflix has targeted 2023 for Burn the House Down to launch.