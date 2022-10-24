‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ season 2 release window, returning cast, and potential plotlines

Now that it’s confirmed that we’re officially getting a new season of the latest Pretty Little Liars spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we have some questions and requests for the next installment. There isn’t too much to know yet considering season one just finished in July, but we’ve gathered everything we could find about the new season. Here’s what we know so far.

Warning: Spoilers for season one.

When Will it Air?

The first season of Original Sin premiered this past summer at the end of July. There hasn’t been a confirmation of filming yet, so a summer 2023 release seems like it may be a little soon. However, considering how much Original Sin leans into the horror vibe, it may work well as a fall release too. If they start shooting again soon, we could potentially see the next season as soon as next autumn!

Is the cast returning?

It would be a safe bet to assume that all of the major cast members will be returning for season two. Bailee Madison (Imogen), Mallory Bechtel (Karen/Kelly), Zaria (Faran), Chandler Kinney (Tabby) and Malia Pyles (Mouse) have all posted about season two. The only main liar not to post on her Instagram about it is Maia Reficco, who plays Noa, but she did make a post about the end of season one and the potential of season two, so she’s likely to return as well.

As for supporting characters like the liars’ parents, we’re still unsure if they’ll be back. If their roles are as important as they were in season one, there’s no doubt in my mind they’ll be begging for their return.

Potential plot points

On Oct. 12, the creator of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, made a post officially confirming season two. There were also some mysteries and maybe clues left in the caption.

The biggest question we have after this post is what the season two title will be. Of course, it’s still Pretty Little Liars, but it seems we may be in for a new story after Original Sin, and maybe one that’s more of a long game rather than a short one since they didn’t know if they’d be renewed. If it is a longer game, it would definitely be more reminiscent of the original Freeform series which dragged out the ‘Who is A?’ mystery for seven seasons. It would be intriguing to see how this new version of the liars would deal with a villain with more longevity.

Along with all of the mysteries, we do have at least one (almost) certainty about season two—we’ll be returning to Rosewood, at least in some capacity, anyway. After all, Imogen gave up her baby to adoptive parents Aria and Ezra. After seeing how involved Lucy Hale was in the premiere of Original Sin‘s first season, I have no doubt she’ll return to play Aria again. We can only hope we’ll see the return of Ezra (Ian Harding) and perhaps some of the other original liars, too.

Considering the renewal is still recent, there aren’t many clues as to what season two could be about, so we’ll have to stay tuned for more. Whatever the case may be, it definitely has some big shoes to fill after the success of season one. If you’re missing out on A and the Liars, you can watch both Original Sin and Pretty Little Liars on HBO Max.