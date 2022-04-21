Production on ‘Chucky 2’ has officially begun

Production is officially underway for Chucky 2. In the continuation of Don Mancini’s Chucky series, which premiered on October 12, 2021 and has released eight episodes thus far, many prominent characters are expected to return. Brad Dourif, who has voiced Chucky since Child’s Play (1988), is confirmed to be reprising his role along with Zackary Arthur as Jack Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Christine Elise as Kyle and Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross.

Last month, it was also confirmed that Jennifer Tilly, who plays Chucky’s psychotic girlfriend Tiffany Valentine, would also be returning for another outing.

Courtesy of TheWrap, a video upload featuring franchise creator Don Mancini on the set of Chucky 2 confirms all suspicions that filming has begun. In the video, which can be viewed here, Mancini — sporting some Child’s Play 2 merchandise — says, “Hey, everybody. Don’t tell but I took over Chucky’s account. I’m here on the set of Chucky, Season 2, day one. We’re getting started. Can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store.”

Developed by Syfy and USA Network, Chucky follows the titular homicidal doll as he returns to Hackensack to wreak havoc on its residents. When Jake Wheeler (Arthur) finds Chucky (Dourif) in a yard sale and brings him home, Chucky frames Jake as the prime suspect for multiple murders across town. In order to stop Chucky (and Tiffany Valentine), Jake teams up with his classmate-turned-boyfriend Devon and bully-turned-best-friend Lexy to hunt down notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray.

Franchise devotees were overjoyed by the return of Brad Dourif’s most iconic voice role as proven by the ratings; chucky reached 11.6 million viewers across all platforms for its first eight episodes. Don Mancini expects to beat that milestone, clearly.

Chucky 2 is expected to premiere in 2022, presumably in the fall. Check out We Got This Covered’s biggest Chucky 2 predictions in anticipation of the next chapter.