‘Pyramid Game’ K-Drama: Where to watch, confirmed

Have you checked out this Squid Game twin series yet?
Published: Apr 9, 2024 09:32 am
Kim Ji-yeon as Sung Soo Ji in Pyramid Game K-Drama
Image via Paramount Plus

Our obsession with K-dramas isn’t going anywhere, especially when the genre keeps expanding with visual and narrative masterpieces. And this Spring 2024, we’re all fixated on the psychological thriller, Pyramid Game.

If you loved the most popular television series of 2021, the South Korean survival drama Squid Game, Pyramid Game would make for a delightful watch for you. Apart from their titles’ similarities, both the series share similar survival pursuits that thrilled audiences. The only difference is, that Pyramid Game takes place at the Baekyon Girls’ High School, so the critique of capitalist society will be missing and the drama unfolds at a relatively smaller scale.

However, the series instead offers a high-stakes narrative thriller between five girls (and a plethora of supporting characters), who all engage in a hierarchal game called “Pyramid Game.” In this, popularity polls rank students, creating a hierarchal pyramid. Girls who end up in the outcast group then become regular victims of brutal bullying by those at the top of the pyramid.

The series was created by JQ Lee, directed by Bak So Yeon, and written by Choi Sui. In the bigger picture, it is a critical commentary on power differences between affluent and underprivileged classes. Along with delving into psychological themes, it’s an entertaining and thoughtful story. Does that sound like your vibe? Here’s where you can watch the series:

Where to watch Pyramid Game?

Pyramid Game was first released on TVING, a South Korean subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service. It premiered with four episodes on Feb. 29, 2024, and subsequently released two episodes every Thursday until Mar. 21, 2024. It focuses mainly on the story of Seong Su-ji, a transfer student at Baekyon Girls’ High School, who had to turn into a sniper to end the game to avoid being tormented. though the story doesn’t go quite in the direction you’d expect.

However, fans outside South Korea can stream the 10-episode series on Paramount Plus, which released it in selected international territories including the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. This came after Paramount’s global partnership with leading entertainment company CJ ENM, which also produced Pyramid Game.

For viewers who don’t already have a Paramount Plus subscription, you can get one easily at the official website. It currently features two plans: the Essential plan at $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year, and the With Showtime plan, which costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. 

