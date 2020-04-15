Rag Doll And Sue Dearbon Return In New Flash Photos

The Flash, as with the other Arrowverse shows, has had to take a month’s break due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting production. However, it will soon return to our screens for the 16th episode of season 6, titled “So Long and Goodnight.” As well as being the one to finally supply us with that Scarlet Speedster content we’ve been craving, the episode is also notable for featuring the return of two familiar characters.

As you can see in the promo images in the gallery below, both Sue Dearbon and Rag Doll will be back for the next installment of the show. Natalie Dreyfuss’ Sue was first introduced in episode 6×12 “A Girl Named Sue,” where she and Ralph quickly formed a bond – even though it turned out she had double-crossed him. No doubt sparks will fly when the pair reunite.

Meanwhile, crazed contortionist Rag Doll was a pain in Team Flash’s side on two occasions in season 5 and now he’s back for more – this time, he’s been hired by Black Hole to take Joe out of the picture.

The Flash: 6x16 - "So Long And Goodnight" Gallery 1 of 19

For more, check out the synopsis for “So Long and Goodnight,” which also promises that the real Iris will start to distrust Eva:

BLACK HOLE THREATENS JOE’S LIFE — After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound (#616). Original airdate 4/21/2020.

After this one, there are four more episodes in the can, but given that the shutdown happened prior to the last two of the season going before cameras, the hope is that the final installments will be produced and broadcast later in the year when everything’s cleared up.

For now, don’t miss The Flash 6×16 on The CW next Tuesday, April 21st.