In what can only be described as The Avengers for reality television fans, Bravo has for three seasons been bringing together the castmates of different Real Housewives franchises for a week-long getaway, in what’s known as The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The first season of the spinoff premiered in 2021, and saw a collection of long-running Housewives (the capital H is warranted) from shows like Beverly Hills, New York City, Atlanta and more jet off to Turks and Caicos for a sunny (and shady) girls trip. The second season of Ultimate Girls Trip, which aired in 2022, assembled a cast of Housewives who had since left their original franchise, and was fittingly dubbed Ex-Wives Club.

The third and most recent season was filmed in July of 2022, and this time enlisted a range of Housewife duos for a vacation to Thailand. So, who exactly comprises the cast of Ultimate Girls Trip’s third season?

‘Real Housewives Thailand’ cast: Every star appearing in ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ season 3

Season three of Ultimate Girls Trip premiered in March of 2023. While the previous instalments of the series had recruited Housewives from Orange County, Beverly Hills, New York City, Atlanta and New Jersey, season three drew from a more expansive range of cities. The broad theme connecting each castmate for season three was their supposed ‘dynamic duo’ status, though much of these friendships predictably deteriorated as the season progressed (this is Bravo after all).

The Thailand edition of Ultimate Girls Trip enlisted two Housewives from various cities, as well as an individual castmate from both New York City (Leah McSweeney) and Atlanta (Porsha Williams). Representing Salt Lake City in the season three cast was Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, both of whom have appeared on their original franchise since its debut season in 2020.

Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett of The Real Housewives of Potomac also joined the trip to Thailand, alongside Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from The Real Housewives of Miami. Alongside Williams and McSweeney, that brings the total number of Ultimate Girls Trip’s cast to eight, in line with the previous two seasons of the spinoff.

Much like its predecessors, the third season of Ultimate Girls Trip also makes a castmate out of the butler who frequents whichever hotel the Housewives are staying in. In Thailand, that role was given to the much-beloved fan favorite and breakout star, Pepsi, who served as the concierge at the Village Aye resort in Phuket during the cast’s week-long stay.

As for upcoming installments, a fourth season of Ultimate Girls Trip arrives on December 14, 2023, this time recruiting the ex-Housewives of New York City, who formed the cast of the original franchise before it was rebooted in March of 2022.

Dubbed RHONY Legacy, the fourth season of Ultimate Girls Trip will take place in St. Barths, and stars Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman.