‘RHONY’: Who is Pavit Randhawa?

In a show like The Real Housewives of New York City, it’s impossible to fully enjoy the viewing experience without knowing who everyone is. No, I’m not talking about just getting to know the main cast, that’s way too obvious. I’m talking about getting up to speed on everyone else who comes and goes into the lives of these housewives. Naturally, simply enjoying the drama as it unfolds on the screen can be enough for some people, but if you want an optimal experience, you have to dive deeper.

Those who have been gathering the most attention, alongside the stars of the show, have been their other halves, of course. Names such as Abraham Lichy, David Craig, and Cass Bird have been turning heads since the premiere of season 14, and the latest to join the party is Pavit Randhawa. By now, most RHONY fans are surely aware that he’s Jessel Taank’s husband, but what else is there to know about him?

Who is Pavit Randhawa?

As tends to happen with the family members of reality stars, there’s not as much information to be found online about Pavit Singh Randhawa as there is of his wife. Their lives are pretty much intertwined at this point, so we know far more about their path as a couple than about this hubby’s life prior.

What we do know, however, is that Randhawa is a financier based in Los Angeles, U.S. According to his LinkedIn profile, Randhawa graduated from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business with a Master of Business Administration degree, and from the University of California, Los Angeles with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

The businessman met Jessel Taank through a mutual friend, who introduced the two at a bar, and for some years, they maintained a long-distance connection. It wasn’t until Randhawa decided to move to the Big Apple that things got serious, though, as the pair became roommates mostly out of convenience, Taank revealed in a 2016 interview with Vogue.

Randhawa and Taank became engaged after three years of dating, and eventually tied the knot in Mexico. Now, the couple has two twin sons, but the journey to get here was not an easy one for the couple. According to Taank, the pair had a lot of difficulties conceiving, a process that took almost four years and took a great emotional toll on both, but especially her. Luckily, everything turned out fine for Taank and Randhawa, as the two are currently still married, and with the family they have always wished for.

To follow their lives even more closely, make sure not to miss any new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo.