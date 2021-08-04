Richard E. Grant Pitches Classic Loki/Alligator Loki Team-Up Show

Loki season one fundamentally changed the MCU, ushering in a brand new multiversal era and introducing us to Thanos-level threat Kang the Conqueror. With the first season now done and dusted fans have been busily debating the show’s pros and cons and what its ending will mean for the wider story. But beyond all the debate there’s one thing that everyone agrees: Alligator Loki kicked ass.

Introduced in episode 5 as part of a team of variant Lokis struggling to survive in the Void, Alligator Loki is exactly what you’d expect them to be. We don’t know if this is a human Loki who’s somehow turned himself into an alligator or whether he comes from some kind of alligator-populated alt-universe, but what we do know is that he’s no slouch when it comes to action. When the chips were down and a sinister President Loki appeared, Alligator Loki sprang into action and chomped his hand clean off.

Richard E. Curtis, who played the mordant ‘Classic Loki’, loved working with him so much he wants to do a spinoff show. He said:

“Alligator Loki was fantastic because in reality, he was three stuffed sofa cushions that had been sewn roughly together to react to. [Laughs] The fact that I was the only person that could understand what he was saying was just fantastic. I think it’s the perfect segue into having Classic Old Loki and Alligator Loki as a sub-series to go to next.”

One hurdle is that Grant’s Classic Loki died, though given that he’d previously spoken of being able to fake his death so effectively even Thanos believed it, there’s an obvious opening for him to return. He went on to talk about a potential comeback, saying that next time he wants padded muscles in his suit:

“If I had a muscle suit, most certainly. I was denied that. I saw the costume design, and I was very familiar with Jack Kirby’s original illustrations from the ’60s, so I thought, ‘Ah, this guy’s got muscles!’ As I had been born without any, I was finally going to get in a muscle suit. I got to Atlanta [to begin filming], and they said, ‘There’s no muscle suit! You’re just wearing this!’ I said, ‘But I look like Kermit the Frog!’ They said, ‘Nope, you’re not having a muscle suit.’ So I was very, very upset about that. [Laughs] Short-changed!”

New Loki Character Posters Reveal A Multitude Of Variants 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

He’s even put some thought into how a spinoff would deal with dialogue with an alligator:

“I am the Doctor Dolittle of the Marvel universe when it comes to speaking to alligators. I speak alligator fluently. Put that in the contract of when I’m doing a series as Classic Old Loki, with muscles and the alligator. It’ll have subtitles, so the audience can hear what the alligator is saying, and everyone else is saying, ‘What is he saying? What is he talking about?’ That’ll be the way.”

Disney and Marvel Studios should definitely make this show. Classic and Alligator Loki were standout new characters that the audience have quickly taken into their hearts and a spinoff – even if it’s just a one-off episode to fill the gap between seasons of Loki – would be amazing. Even if they don’t go for that, why not pop some of these cool Loki variants into other MCU projects?

More realistically our best hope for their return is Loki season 2. That’s still a long way off yet, though with COVID restrictions lifting, the production pipeline in place, and the cast enthusiastic about doing more, I’m hopeful we could see it by the end of 2022.