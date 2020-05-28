Ruby Rose Breaks The Silence On Her Batwoman Exit

In case you missed it last week: Ruby Rose and Batwoman have parted ways and the actress will no longer suit up for The CW show.

Understandably, fans have been left devastated by what was obviously hugely surprising news, but for several reasons which have been well documented by now, the time has come for Rose to hang up the cape and cowl and move on with her career. And though she issued a brief statement at the time of her departure, she’s now broken the silence with a message to her fans.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, here’s what the actress had to share:

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey,” Rose writes. “If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.”

Of course, Rose doesn’t go into any real detail on what went on behind the scenes and on set, but recent reports have pointed to a fairly rough production, with the actress not getting along with the rest of the cast and crew and having a hard time keeping up with the hectic schedule and physical role. Mind you, we’re sure there’s more to the story than just that and we may never know what truly happened, but it’s clear that Ruby wasn’t a good fit for the job.

Regardless, it’s no doubt an anticlimactic end to her time in the part, and fans will surely be disappointed that she never really got a proper send-off, but the question still remains: who will replace her in the role of Batwoman? That remains to be seen, but the Internet has already put forth one or two potential candidates.

Tell us, though, who would you like to see take the part next? As always, let us know in the comments section down below.