Star Wars Rebels Live-Action Spinoff Rumored To Be In Development

It shouldn’t come off as a surprise that Lucasfilm isn’t done with Star Wars Rebels and its characters, given the show’s incredible popularity among fans, but it would seem the Mouse House wishes to explore their individual stories in the form of live-action.

While Rebels had a humble beginning, the show managed to receive high acclaim under the supervision of Dave Filoni, going on a 4-season successful run and creating some of the most unforgettable moments in the history of that galaxy far, far away. Recently, we’ve heard a lot of hearsay about a possible live-action spinoff featuring Ahsoka and Sabine Wren, especially now that Rosario Dawson is all but confirmed to appear in the second season of The Mandalorian as the former Jedi Padawan. A new rumor, though, suggests that Lucasfilm is considering a series centering around Kanan Jarrus as well.

This new report comes from Mikey Sutton and his Geekocity Facebook group. According to Sutton’s insider, the new TV show would depict Kanan’s early years as Caleb Dume before the rise of the Galactic Empire. He also points out that nothing serious is being planned just yet, but the studio is very keen on exploring this character and his origin story.

Star Wars Rebels Premiere Images Drop As New Video Recaps Seasons 1-3 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, we’ve already seen Kanan as Caleb Dume in Kanan: The Last Padawan comic series. This story kicks off with the Jedi Padawan and his master battling the Separatist Army on Kaller. After Emperor Palpatine issues Order 66, Kanan’s master sacrifices herself so that he can escape. He then goes on the run, becoming a thief and a smuggler in the process to avoid the Empire and its Inquisitors.

Exploring Kanan’s backstory in a Star Wars Rebels spinoff doesn’t seem like such a bad idea, but until confirmation from an official source arrives, we’d take this with a grain of salt.