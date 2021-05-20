Rumored Arkham Knight HBO Max Show May Explore Batman’s Guilt Over Jason

It would seem that AT&T are still hoping to work with Ben Affleck’s Batman in at least some capacity, with the most recent rumors on the topic pointing to a limited series based on Arkham Knight being in the works for HBO Max. According to Geekosity, the show would take place within the SnyderVerse, it’ll be an R-rated spin on the Dark Knight and, perhaps most intriguing of all, it’s said that it may “get into Batman’s head, trying to justify his actions and what he could have done to save Jason.”

Further details are still scarce at this early stage, and it should be noted that this project isn’t 100% confirmed to be happening. That being said, Geekosity claims that it’s something HBO Max wants to do and are willing to put up a decent budget to get it made. Obviously, though, it all depends on Affleck and his eagerness to return, with the outlet noting that the prospect of getting to explore the aforementioned aspects of the character may be enough to convince him to sign on the dotted line.

While it’s a good idea to approach any future Batman releases outside of Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s effort with skepticism, this Arkham Knight-inspired pitch does at least have the benefit of being similar to the project that Affleck was attached to direct and star in before he dropped out. As such, it’s not too crazy to think that Ben might be tempted back to bring the story to life as an HBO Max series instead.

But for now, all we can do is sit patiently wait and see how things play out with the SnyderVerse, Batfleck and the future of Batman on both the big and small screen.