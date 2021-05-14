Ben Affleck Rumored For Batman: Arkham Knight HBO Max Series

Ever since the official announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Ben Affleck’s Batman has been the subject of just as much speculation as Henry Cavill’s Superman, with the main difference being that while the latter appears to be edging closer and closer towards the door, the DCEU’s Dark Knight can’t stop himself from being linked to countless projects.

The latest comes from tipster Mikey Sutton, who offers that AT&T are interested in pursuing a limited series that would air on HBO Max as part of the SnyderVerse, which would be based – at least in part – on the Arkham Knight video game. Presumably, that means a role for Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke would also be included.

New Fan Art Imagines Ben Affleck's Batman Taking On Deathstroke 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, this is just the latest from the never ending rumor mill surrounding Affleck’s Batman, which has yielded a number of wildly different and often conflicting tales of what the future holds for the actor’s veteran Caped Cruader. Since last summer we’ve heard that he’s signed on for multiple movies and TV shows, while others have claimed that The Flash marks his last stand before he bows out for good.

On top of that, an adaptation of The Killing Joke has been rumored as just one of many potential feature-length or episodic titles that would pit Affleck opposite Jared Leto’s Joker, while his take on The Batman was also in line for a resurrection at one point. So far, all we know for certain is that he’ll be back next year in the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut when he plays the iconic superhero in live-action for a record fourth time. But after that, nobody knows for sure except Affleck himself, and he’s keeping his cards close to the chest for now.