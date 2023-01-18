Rumors swirl that a modern horror icon has joined ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

After the incredible reception that WandaVision received back in 2021, we’re entering the MCU’s Phase 5, meaning that Agatha: Coven of Chaos — among other long-awaited projects — is drawing near. After making her live-action debut alongside Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision, Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness stole the show across nine action-packed episodes. Development for Coven of Chaos began in October 2021 with Hahn already attached, then it was officially announced the following month. It is a spin-off of WandaVision focusing on the series’ antagonist, Agatha, but there isn’t much else known about the synopsis at this time.

In recent days, rumor has it that Orphan actress Isabelle Fuhrman — whose made quite the name for herself as a modern-day scream queen — will be joining Hahn in Agatha: Coven of Chaos in an undisclosed role. This rumor seems to have been founded by Parade Magazine, but there’s been no official word to attest to its accuracy.

According to @ParadeMagazine, Isabelle Fuhrman, best known as Esther in the ORPHAN films, has been cast in Agatha: Coven of Chaos in an undisclosed role. pic.twitter.com/iJhLZc8JOp — alias (@itsjustanx) January 18, 2023

Now, bare in mind that this is just a rumor; one which could prove to be false when Marvel Studios gets wind of it and debunks it. Nevertheless, if Fuhrman happens to be joining the cast, Marvel fans are in for a treat. Her performance as Esther in Orphan earned her international fame and recognition, allowing her to kick-start her career as a child actor. From there, she’s appeared in Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, the Orphan sequel, First Kill, and more recently, The Novice.

Joining Hahn, Coven of Chaos sees Debra Jo Rupp return as Sharon Davis, along with several others reprising their role as Westview residents. For those who may have forgotten, Westview was the fictional town created by Wanda using illusions in WandaVision.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus in late 2023 with an official release date to be confirmed.