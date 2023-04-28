By now, the whole fandom of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is keenly aware of Ryan Reynolds‘ friendship with the show’s creator and star, Rob McElhenney. Since the two became co-owners of Wrexham AFC, their connection has only grown, and now, fans believe it’s time to take that bond to the small screen.

On April 27, following the announcement that It’s Always Sunny will be returning with a new season in June, Deadline reported that McElhenney’s character, Mac, will be struggling with long-distance dating. Naturally, fans were quick to put their minds together, theorizing about who could possibly be playing Mac’s boyfriend, and Reynolds came out victorious.

For some theorists, Mac’s relationship in season 16 reportedly being long-distance makes it more believable that Reynolds will be taking the role, since this would only require him making a cameo in the show, and not conflict too much with the actor’s busy schedule.

i have wayyy more faith in ryan reynolds having a cameo in a facetime call or something now that mac’s long distance dating pic.twitter.com/cYP1gDVeVA — ‏ً (@charliekelllys) April 27, 2023

RYAN REYNOLDS AS MAC’S BOYFRIEND CAN STILL BE REAL — milos (@jamiesearring) April 27, 2023

ok so the reason why we didn’t get a lot of bts of sunny this season is because the long distance dating is a multiple ep arc where mac eventually meets him and its ryan reynolds pic.twitter.com/9RgYDjaHaU — devotee of boypussy (@KISST4R) April 27, 2023

finally able to type

it’s a fucking reach BUT think ryan might be there

having “long distance” boyfriend is probably going to be their “canadian boyfriend” type of joke where the gang will think that mac’s lying but he’a actually real pic.twitter.com/X0lvU6okaX — Sasa ☹︎ ♥︎ || waiting for june 7 (@goldenivywalls) April 27, 2023

While it might not always be the case with fan theories, this one has legs to stand on, considering that in 2022, the duo spoke with BuzzFeed about the possibility of Reynolds making an appearance in It’s Always Sunny. At the time, McElhenney outright mentioned that Mac would be needing a boyfriend soon, and Reynolds promptly made himself available for the challenge of playing that very role. Of course, that’s far from an official confirmation, but ever since, fans have remained hopeful.

I will lose it if Ryan Reynolds is Macs new boyfriend in the new season of Always Sunny. I haven’t forgotten this come on make it official❤️ @VancityReynolds @RMcElhenney @alwayssunny pic.twitter.com/RH8VUx3lO2 — Kennedy Ryan Reynolds fan❤️ (@ilyryanreynolds) April 27, 2023

While Reynolds’ appearance on It’s Always Sunny would certainly be a delight, this isn’t the only theory running rampant among the show’s fandom. Showrunners have already given us some hints as to what season 16 will entail, but for now, it looks like fans will have to patiently wait for June 7 to find out more.