Ryan Reynolds having a special role in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 16 has become a collective dream
By now, the whole fandom of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is keenly aware of Ryan Reynolds‘ friendship with the show’s creator and star, Rob McElhenney. Since the two became co-owners of Wrexham AFC, their connection has only grown, and now, fans believe it’s time to take that bond to the small screen.
On April 27, following the announcement that It’s Always Sunny will be returning with a new season in June, Deadline reported that McElhenney’s character, Mac, will be struggling with long-distance dating. Naturally, fans were quick to put their minds together, theorizing about who could possibly be playing Mac’s boyfriend, and Reynolds came out victorious.
For some theorists, Mac’s relationship in season 16 reportedly being long-distance makes it more believable that Reynolds will be taking the role, since this would only require him making a cameo in the show, and not conflict too much with the actor’s busy schedule.
While it might not always be the case with fan theories, this one has legs to stand on, considering that in 2022, the duo spoke with BuzzFeed about the possibility of Reynolds making an appearance in It’s Always Sunny. At the time, McElhenney outright mentioned that Mac would be needing a boyfriend soon, and Reynolds promptly made himself available for the challenge of playing that very role. Of course, that’s far from an official confirmation, but ever since, fans have remained hopeful.
While Reynolds’ appearance on It’s Always Sunny would certainly be a delight, this isn’t the only theory running rampant among the show’s fandom. Showrunners have already given us some hints as to what season 16 will entail, but for now, it looks like fans will have to patiently wait for June 7 to find out more.