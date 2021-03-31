Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants To Resurrect And Star In Deadpool Animated Show

The character may have been a firm cult favorite ever since making his comic book debut in 1991, but Deadpool didn’t puncture the mainstream until he got his first solo movie in 2016. And the fact that both of the Merc with a Mouth’s solo efforts raked in over $780 million to each become the highest-grossing R-rated film in history more than vindicated leading man Ryan Reynolds’ decision to persevere with the project after steering it through a dozen years in development hell.

A year after Wade Wilson finally headlined his own live-action outing, an animated series was announced for FXX from Marvel Television, with Donald Glover and his brother Stephen set as writers, showrunners and executive producers. It was a hugely exciting prospect, and fans were understandably dismayed when it was canned in March 2018 after creative differences reared their heads, which Stephen Glover revealed was based solely around an episode that focused on Taylor Swift, which is ironic when you consider that the singer is a very close friend of Reynolds and wife Blake Lively.

Deadpool Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was officially announced – that Reynolds is reportedly keen on not only reviving the project, but he also wants to voice Deadpool in the show as well.

Presumably, it would retain the R-rated nature of the big screen films and would therefore probably be a Hulu original, seeing as Disney Plus has no intention of adding adult-orientated original content to the library, meaning it would be available internationally as part of the STAR expansion. An animated Deadpool show is a surefire smash hit, of course, but Reynolds is a busy man and the third installment of his franchise is moving along pretty slowly, so it could be a while before the pieces start falling into place, if they even do at all.