Samuel L. Jackson loves being Nick Fury, so he’s probably in ‘Ironheart’

Samuel L. Jackson spoke from the heart when admitting that he’s not particularly interested in chasing awards season glory, with the veteran actor much happier to continually throw on the eye patch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Nick Fury than actively seek out prestige dramas destined to go home with an abundance of trophies.

It’s been obvious for decades that the man loves to work, and the evidence is right there in the massive amount of credits he’s racked up during his career. Having recently teased that he’s heading back in front of cameras as the cycloptic head of S.H.I.E.L.D. this summer when The Marvels and Secret Invasion undergo reshoots, evidence is mounting that Jackson will show up in Ironheart, too.

It was revealed yesterday that the Disney Plus series is officially shooting, and Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams will debut later this year in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Not only has Jackson confirmed that he’s filming at least one project for Marvel in the very near future, but Ironheart director Angela Barnes has coincidentally started following him on Twitter on the exact same day “action” was called for the first time.

Samuel L. Jackson is currently filming something for his role as Nick Fury.



Angela Barnes who will direct #Ironheart has also followed him. 👀 pic.twitter.com/zuglOZmHb1 — Ironheart News ‎ (@ironhnews) June 15, 2022

Nick Fury Returns In First Look At Marvel's Secret Invasion 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

To paraphrase The Incredibles; coincidence? WE THINK NOT. Jackson is happy to play Nick Fury for as long as Kevin Feige is willing to have him around, and as one of the very few key players to have debuted way back in Iron Man that still remain an active part of the saga to this day, it’s clear the partnership continues to be equal parts important and beneficial to both parties, so long may it continue.