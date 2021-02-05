Sarah Paulson Says Her American Horror Story Season 10 Character Has Some Issues

Sarah Paulson is riding high at the moment. She’s the star and executive producer of excellent Netflix show Ratched and earlier this week picked up a Golden Globe nomination for her spellbinding lead performance. But it’s her work on American Horror Story that made me a fan. The actress has appeared in almost every season of the series since its inception and her very different characters are always a highlight.

After skipping 2019’s 1984, she’s returning for the next run, which is apparently about to begin filming. Exact details of what it’ll bring us remain thin on the ground, but Paulson gave us some clues in a new interview with EW, saying:

“The character I’m playing this year on Horror Story has some issues, let’s just put it that way. I have a hair color I’ve never had in life nor in the show. That’s what I can tell you. And I have a great name. I have a great name, which I can’t tell you.”

So, she’s not revealing much, but we already know that shooting is taking place in Provincetown, on the northern tip of Cape Cod, and the show is reportedly going under the codename ‘Pilgrim,’ which is appropriate as Provincetown is famed as the place where the Mayflower landed. These days, however, it’s a thriving resort town and is known for its artistic community and as a popular LGBTQ vacation spot.

Other hints come from an official poster showing sharpened teeth, a bone-white complexion and blood-red lips, and a teaser image released by Murphy in March 2020 captioned: “Things are beginning to wash up on shore…” Personally, my bet is a squad of sexy aquatic vampires.

Other than this, Paulson has a solid 2021 ahead of her. Ratched is coming back for more and she’s also playing Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story, which dramatizes the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal. American Horror Story, meanwhile, is expected to return on FX in the fall and we can only hope that we learn more about it soon.