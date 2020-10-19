Last week, Star Trek: Discovery kicked off its third season at long last, with the premiere following Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham as she got used to the world of the 32nd century, after she and the U.S.S. Discovery crew came to the far future through a wormhole. The only thing is, though, they didn’t come together. The rest of the crew were absent in the opener, but this week they return. And these new photos from episode 2 tease Saru (Doug Jones) and the gang likewise reacting to life in a very different galaxy from the one they knew.

Aptly titled “Far From Home”, these promo images from episode 2 showcase Saru alongside Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Keyla Detmer (Emily Coutts) and Lt. Owosekun (Oyin Oladejo). Not featured are the likes of Stamets and Culber (Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz), but they’ll be along for the ride, too. The photos also introduce new character Zareh, played by Jake Weber. Will he be an ally like Book (David Ajala), who Burnham encountered last week, or will he turn out to be less trustworthy?

Season 3’s premiere went down a storm with viewers and critics, with many responding to the way it hit the reset button on the series. Despite the dark fate that has befallen the Federation by this period, the episode discovered a new optimistic tone that harked back to classic Trek. Likewise, it established a more traditional adventure-of-the-week type structure to the season, which seems to be continuing this week, going by this official synopsis:

“After the U.S.S. Discovery crash-lands on a strange planet, the crew finds themselves racing against time to repair their ship. Meanwhile, Saru and Tilly embark on a perilous first-contact mission in hopes of finding Burnham.”

Hopefully the quality will continue as Star Trek: Discovery season 3 continues this Thursday on CBS All Access. Remember, we just found out that season 4 is definitely on the way and is heading into production next month. So the future’s looking very bright for the U.S.S. Discovery.