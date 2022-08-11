Obi-Wan Kenobi may have ultimately proven to be a mixed bag, but to give credit where credit is due, Lucasfilm execs delivered on that promise of the “rematch of the century” between the titular Jedi Master and his fallen padawan, a daunting confrontation that still leaves every fan an emotional wreck.

The long-anticipated Star Wars series was off to a rocky start, with Obi-Wan seemingly sent on a rescue mission that didn’t have much to do with his own character development. Moreover, the Jedi was essentially a shell of his former glory, not even being able to keep up with Vader in a lightsaber duel when they butted heads in episode three.

When it almost seemed like the creative team couldn’t possibly bring this around in any satisfying manner, Obi-Wan Kenobi delivered a 10-minute fight scene between the Jedi Master and the sinister dark lord that drove both of them to the very edge of their Force-wielding prowess.

And besides all the amazing choreography, when Obi-Wan took off Vader’s helmet, and Anakin’s voice (Hayden Christensen) broke through the machinery, it led to one of the most heartbreaking moments in all of Star Wars canon, if not the most. Fans are now reminiscing about this moment over at the official subreddit, and here are some of the things they have to say about it.

Christensen’s performance has probably redeemed him in the eyes of every Star Wars fan.

For some, this scene is up there with Vader’s chilling hallway massacre in Rogue One.

The show soared to great highs and succumbed to even more embarrassing lows, but when all is said and done, it was worth it for the finale alone.

You can stream all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus now.